Bamboo Shack Of Miami Offers Curbside Pickup & Facebook Online Ordering
Bamboo Shack of Miami has announced that they will be offering curbside pickup at their location along with easy online ordering via Facebook.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboo Shack, the Bahamian-themed restaurant located in Miami Gardens, has added curbside pickup and easy online ordering via Facebook as well as the company website as part of their efforts to accommodate and protect employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant also recently went through renovations and has benefited from several other changes as it’s gained more interest from the surrounding area and their social media accounts.
“We can’t say enough about the amazing job our Miami team has done. We’ve always wanted to deliver delicious Bahamian-style cuisine in a casual and relaxed way. We feel that adding curbside options and making it easier to order online through our website will help improve the experience of our customers and allow them to enjoy a different and unique style food they cannot find anywhere else.” Bamboo Shack Representative
The company is based out of the Bahamas and this location is the first one in the United States. The company selected South Florida not only because of how close geographically it is to the Bahamas, but because of the surprising lack of Bahamian restaurants including those that offer fast service. New menu items and specials have been introduced throughout the year including conch and chicken recipes that have become favorites among regulars.
“You would think that South Florida would have more restaurants that serve delicious food from the Bahamas, but they are really limited. For us, offering such a diverse and flavorful menu at low price is the best way to ensure that people will come back. We love the interaction we also see on social media where customers send us their favorite meals and recommendations for things they’d love to see and that’s why we wanted to add the option to order via Facebook. We hope this is just the start of a very exciting time for our company as we look to continue our success in the United States and grow. If you are in the area and wish to learn more about our offers and selection, you can order online and select fast and friendly curbside pickup.”
About The Company
Bamboo Shack was founded by Elaine Ann Williams-Pinder, an entrepreneur who was born and raised in the Bahamas. Williams-Pinder has had success in several areas of business and always had a passion for the restaurant industry. She opened the Bamboo Shack restaurant in the Bahamas and the business thrived, quickly leading to expansion throughout the islands as the leading native fast-food franchise. In the past decade, she refocused her efforts on expansion to the United States with the first location being setup in Miami Gardens, Florida. Thanks to the early success of the first restaurant, the team has begun work on expansion throughout the South Florida area.
Shane Williams
The Jengu Group
+1 9547987833
email us here