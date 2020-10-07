Softlink IC at the CIL and IL Connect 2020 Virtual Conference
What a positive experience it was! a positive experience it was!
Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink IC was excited to be a part of this year’s Computers in Libraries (CIL) and Internet Librarian’s (IL) conference. Held over the week of the 21st to 25th of September, the conference included 100 speakers from companies and libraries from around North America discussing technology and everything library.
— Anne Herbert
It was the first time Softlink IC has been an exhibitor at virtual conference and what a positive experience it was! We could still connect with attendees and provided us with a real opportunity to show off our library management system Liberty and our research management product, illumin.
As our North America Sales and Account Manager, Matt Coy commented,
“Being a part of a virtual conference didn’t stop me or anyone else from meeting up, getting to know each other a bit better and doing what information professionals do - seek information. The vibe was really positive.”
Matt was delighted with the number of conference attendees who connected with him at our virtual booth. Over the 4 days the exhibit hall was open, he welcomed 150 different attendees. The interest in our products was heart-warming. We developed them, nurtured them, and continually enhance them. Like a parent, we look at them and marvel at what we continue to produce!
The conversations Matt had with visitors seemed to have a common thread. He noted that,
“Many library professionals felt, if the Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced anything, it is the need for up-to-date technologies. For them, fully web-based library and research systems are essential. It’s not like they haven’t known that for a long time but convincing some in their organizations has been a challenge. That seems to be changing!”
Matt has been busy in the aftermath of what was, for Softlink IC, a very successful conference. With several demonstrations to deliver, pricing updates and additional information on Liberty and illumin to be sent, he will barely have time to come up for air in the next few weeks!
While the opportunity to meet face to face at the conference was not possible, the opportunity to do so online was much appreciated. We would like to thank the CIL and IL Connect 2020 organizers for providing a well-run and valuable experience. We hope to be there again next time.
Annette Nielsen
Softlink International
+61 7 3124 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn