Watchdog CCHR to Host a Baker Act Rights Seminar for World Mental Health Day
The virtual seminar scheduled on October 10th for World Mental Health Day features attorney Carmen Miller, a former assistant public defender in the Thirteenth Circuit in Tampa, with an extensive background in dealing with Baker Acts.
The president of the Florida chapter of CCHR presented attorney Carmen Miller with the 2018 Humanitarian Award for her work to educate citizens on their rights under the mental health law.
The mental health law currently allows for individuals of all ages, including children, to be taken into custody and sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination.
Involuntary examinations are being initiated on children without parental knowledge. The parent finds out AFTER their child has been Baker Acted.
CCHR is hosting a virtual seminar on Baker Act Rights with special guest speaker attorney Carmen Miller.
The next complimentary seminar is a virtual presentation scheduled for World Mental Health Day on October 10th from 11:30am until 12:30pm.
The most recent report shows that there were more than 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations in Florida and that over 36,000 of these initiations involved children.
Spurred into action by countless reports of abusive Baker Acting, CCHR launched a campaign in 2015 to educate families, lawmakers, law enforcement and school districts on mental health rights and in 2019 expanded this campaign to include parental rights in the area of mental health. Since campaign launch, over half a million people have been educated on their rights.
Seeing a need for professional advice, CCHR began hosting seminars delivered by professionals on the mental health law, parental rights, psychiatric drug side effects and more. With the recent change in how public events can be held due to restriction put in place in response to COVD-19, CCHR now holds these events virtually.
Those in attendance will learn the basics of the law and what rights they have in a Baker Act situation.
“The original stated intention of the Baker Act was to protect the rights of citizens sent for involuntary psychiatric examination but it has become a source of great abuse,” stated the president for the CCHR chapter in Florida, Diane Stein. “For this reason, CCHR is on a mission to not only educate people on their rights but to end the abuse.”
To learn more or to reserve a spot for this complimentary virtual seminar, please call 727-442-8820.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org
