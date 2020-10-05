An expert who conducted a spot check at Santa Rita Jail as a result of an ongoing federal lawsuit found that inmates and staff are, for the most part, wearing masks as they should and he noted he was pleased that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office created a "Covid Compliance Unit."
Santa Rita Jail creates COVID Compliance Unit; inmate attorneys worry about rising population
