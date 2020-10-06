Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New COVID Testing Site in Columbia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 7, 2020

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. —  A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Columbia at Bluff Road Park, offering free testing and results are returned within 24-48 hours. It's hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Richland County Recreation Commission.

“This is a drive-through site that’s free,” said Scott Thorpe, Midlands COVID Lead for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. “The more tests we have, the more accurately we can track the scope of the virus in our community.”

“Participants can get results within 24-48 hours,” said Lakita Watson, Executive Director of Richland County Recreation Commission. “It’s a way to test your family’s health, a monthly habit we need to get into as we head into the holiday season.”

DHEC recommends everyone who is out in public be tested at least once a month and potentially more frequently if they are unable to follow preventive actions of mask wearing, social distancing, and avoiding crowded areas. Monthly testing is more important than ever the closer we get to the holidays.

The testing site open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Bluff Road Park at 148 Carswell Drive, Columbia SC 29209. No pre-registration is needed. For more information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.  

