DPH Launches Mobile Health Units to Extend Care Across South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched three new Mobile Health Units (MHUs) to extend public health services to more people across South Carolina.

The MHUs aim to improve access to preventive care, health resources and testing, ensuring that public health services are more available and convenient for all South Carolinians. These units serve as mobile public health clinics, offering a range of essential public health services such as vaccinations, family planning and STD testing and treatment.

“Our mobile health units are essentially health departments on wheels, taking our services to the public and making it easier for people to access our services where and when they need them,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “We will deploy these units to expand our services to areas that are often underserved, allowing us to meet the specific needs of individual communities.”

The units will bring public health services to remote areas without them and improve public health outcomes by offering preventive care and education. They will be staffed by DPH nurses, nurse practitioners, medical technicians, social workers and community health workers. Units include two exam rooms, a common clinical area for immunizations and interviewing, and the supplies and capabilities to offer a range of services.

The MHU webpage features a request form to allow communities to request the services of a MHU.

“Our health departments are honored to serve so many of our communities around the state, and we are excited that these mobile health units will make it even easier for our clients to get the services they need,” said Nick Davidson, DPH Region Operations and Community Engagement director.

To learn more, visit DPH’s Mobile Health Units webpage.

