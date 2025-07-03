Rabid Raccoons Confirmed in Anderson and Lexington Counties; One Person and Three Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two raccoons from different counties have tested positive for rabies.

In Anderson County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Baxter Drive and Antreville Highway in Iva, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One cat was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Lexington County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Ben Franklin and Windy Wood roads in Gilbert, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the Rabies Control Act.

Both the Anderson County and Lexington County raccoons were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing July 1, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies July 2, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either of these raccoons, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 or Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH. “Rabies virus can be present in the saliva of infected dogs, cats, and ferrets during illness and even several days before clinical signs develop. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Anderson raccoon is the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in that county, and the Lexington raccoon is the second animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 42 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, three of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County and two were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

