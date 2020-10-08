World's First Study On NCAA Athletes Using Tru-Releaf Topical CBD For Pain Relief

Tru-Releaf All Natural Pain Relief Lotion Logo Booth Display

The Study Will Prove The Most Effective, And Safest, Way to Use CBD For Pain is Topically Applied Lotion. Tru-Releaf Helps Relieve Pain Without Side-Effects.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botanics & Health Inc., makers of Tru-Releaf ™, and its study partners, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and Northern Illinois University announced a first in the world study that will confirm Tru-Releaf, a topically applied pure CBD lotion that is THC-free, reduces pain, aids in post-workout recovery and most importantly, does not increase put THC or CBD into the body. Student-athletes, their parents and the general population will benefit by understanding how a safe, pure and effective topical CBD lotion can help them get pain relief without opiates or NSAIDS, both of which can have severe side effects.Phase I involving student-athletes from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point finished the first two weeks of use and all participants tested negative for THC and CBD. The participants come from a broad spectrum of sports, football, basketball, hockey, softball and other sports. All are using only Tru-Releaf and normal physical therapy for pain relief."Tru-Releaf can reduce the need for opiates and aid in recovery, something all athletic departments are looking for as well as the general population” said Michael J. Schultz, CEO of B&H, "Scientific studies show CBD taken by mouth can lead to liver and other internal organ failure, but many manufacturers and retailers continue to push consumers to take it without any scientific proof if their works, if it safe and if it is truly THC free. Tru-Releaf is formulated to deliver full-spectrum CBD for skin application to deliver natural pain relief. This study will prove that pure topical CBD is the only effective and safe method to use CBD, as it does not allow CBD or THC to enter in the bloodstream, something oral CBD products do that can cause long-term side effects."“We are honored to partner with the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and Northern Illinois University for this groundbreaking study, and to support these schools and their programs we are offering a special promo – text pointers or huskies to 31996 to access an exclusive deal to save 25% and with each purchase we will donate $5 to the school’s Athletics”.Tru-Releaf's Mission is to help people live pain free, and drug free, using all natural and organic Tru-Releaf for fast and long lasting pain relief. Thusands of people around the world rely on Tru-Releaf as it works and

