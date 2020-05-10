Tru-Releaf partners with Community Action Coalition and WKOW to Feed The Hungry in South Central Wisconsin

Tru-Releaf All Natural Pain Relief Lotion Logo

Tru-Releaf, a Wisconsin company partners with CAC and WKOW to raise money for local food banks in South Central Wisconsin

This S**t Works! All Natural THC-Free Pain Relief Lotionhelps you live a pain-free life” — Michael J. Schultz

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, May 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tru-Releaf, the all-natural and THC-free topical pain relief lotion made from its own strain of hemp grown in Wisconsin, announces its sponsorship of the Feeding Hope Text-A-Thon in partnership with the Central Action Community of South Central Wisconsin and WKOW. Starting Thursday, May 14th, people can text and donate money toi help the food banks of South Central Wisconsin.CEO and Founder, Michael J. Schultz,stated "Our mission at Tru-Releaf is to help people live a pain-free life and we see hunger as a pain that can and should be stopped. We are proud to be the underwriting sponsor for this event and everyone who texts 'WKOW' to 31996 will receive a special link where they can donate to this cause and also purchase a bottle of Tru-Releaf at a discounted price. For every bottle of Tru-Releaf sold we will donate $5 to the Feeding Hope campaign."Tru-Releaf has helped tens of thousands of people break the cycle of pain and live a pain free life and is the world's only farm to consumer topical CBD pain relief lotion that is triple tested to be THC-free, safe and effective with no harmful side-effects. First developed over 12 years ago, Tru-Releaf has become the world's leading topical pain relief lotion powered by its proprietary full spectrum CBD that is tested for potency and purity at the crop stage, the extraction stage and at the bottling stage before sales to consumers worldwide.About Botanics & Health Inc.B&H is the maker of Tru-Releaf™, which was developed by CEO and founder Michael J. Schultz.He created the product to help his wife, a stroke survivor who suffered from pain and partial paralysis. With Tru-Releaf, she has eliminated all opiates as well as other addicting prescription medicines and lives a relatively pain-free life. B&H grows its own proprietary strain of hemp, extracts the CBD in an organic and earth-friendly process and formulates it into an all-natural and organic lotion that contains only one active ingredient, full-spectrum CBD. Tru-Releaf is grown and formulated proudly in the state of Wisconsin.

