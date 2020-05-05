First of its kind study on effect of topical CBD on NCAA Student-Athletes

Tru-Releaf All Natural Pain Relief Lotion Logo Botanics & Health Inc. Corporate logo

Botanics & Health Inc., makers of Tru-Releaf™, announced a first in the world study on Tru-Releaf to prove it relieves pain, THC-Free and safe for everyday use.

All Natural Pain Relief Lotion This S**T Works” — Michael J. Schultz

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Illinois University and its study partners, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and Botanics & Health Inc., makers of Tru-Releaf ™, announced a first in the world study that will confirm Tru-Releaf, a topically applied pure CBD lotion, is THC-free, reduces pain, aids post-workout recovery and most importantly, does not increase levels of THC or CBD in the human body. Student-athletes, their parents as well as the general population will benefit by understanding how a safe, pure and effective topical CBD lotion can help them get pain relief without opiates or NSAIDS, both of which can have severe side effects.The studies will formally begin when the CDC, state and university officials determine it's safe for student-athletes to return to campus.Colleges and universities worldwide will be able to use the results from this study as a guide to This study will also prove invaluable to professional sports organizations and player associations who need alternatives to opiates and drugs that affect mental and physical performance. School backers and alumni also benefit from this study, having the ability to buy Tru-Releaf at a discounted price of $35, a savings of $10.95. With each bottle, a donation of $5 will be given. For Northern Illinois University Athletics, text 'huskies' to 31996 for a purchase link. For UW-Stevens Point Athletics, text 'pointers' to 31996 for a purchase link."Tru-Releaf can reduce the need for opiates and aid in recovery, something all athletic departments need," said Michael J. Schultz, CEO of B&H, affirming the need for scientific studies in CBD to correct the many false and non-proven claims of CBD safety and efficacy. "Scientific studies show CBD taken by mouth can lead to liver and other internal organ failure, but many manufacturers and retailers continue to press consumers to take it without any scientific proof it works. We deliver 40 micrograms of full-spectrum CBD per pump to deliver natural pain relief. This study will prove that pure topical CBD is effective and a safe method to use CBD, one that does not allow CBD or THC to accumulate in the bloodstream as oral CBD products can."About Botanics & Health Inc.B&H is the maker of Tru-Releaf™, which was developed by CEO and founder Michael J. Schultz. He created the product to help his wife, a stroke survivor who suffered from pain and partial paralysis. With Tru-Releaf, she has eliminated all opiates as well as other addicting prescription medicines and lives a relatively pain-free life. B&H grows its own proprietary strain of hemp, extracts the CBD in an organic and earth-friendly process and formulates it into an all-natural and organic lotion that contains only one active ingredient, full-spectrum CBD. Tru-Releaf is grown and formulated proudly in the state of Wisconsin.Press ContactsBotanics & Health Inc.Jesse Spohnmedia@tru-releaf.com(800) 838-3674SOURCE Botanics & Health Inc.

backgroun reel Tru-Releaf plants and finished bottles



