FWP Seeking Location of Black Bear Cubs in Whitefish

Fish & Wildlife - Region 1

Tue Oct 06 14:02:57 MDT 2020

Kalispell, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking community members in Whitefish to share any information about the possible location of three orphaned black bear cubs that were last seen near downtown.

FWP is investigating the shooting death of an adult female black bear that occurred on the night of Oct. 5 near a residence on Baker Avenue along the Whitefish River. The adult bear had three cubs with it at the time of its death, and the cubs remain at large.

To ensure public safety and the safety of the cubs, FWP specialists are trying to locate the bears.

Anyone with possible information on the cubs should call (406) 250-0062. People should not approach the cubs or attempt to catch them.

FWP staff have received numerous reports of bears in Whitefish in recent weeks. Bears have been accessing unsecured residential garbage cans and domestic fruit trees.

Western Montana is home to black bears and grizzly bears that are active from springtime through late fall. To avoid conflicts with bears and other wildlife, residents should remove or secure food attractants such as garbage, bird feeders and bird seed. Homeowners should stay at least 100 yards away from wildlife and try to haze animals off their property with loud noises. Chickens and other livestock should be properly secured with electric fencing or inside a closed shed with a door. Domestic fruit should be picked up as soon as possible. Recreationists are urged to “Be Bear Aware” and follow precautionary steps to prevent conflicts, including carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it and traveling in groups while making noise.

Residents are encouraged to report bear activity as soon as possible. To report grizzly bear activity in the greater Flathead Valley, call FWP bear management specialists at 406-250-1265. To report black bear and mountain lion activity in the greater Flathead Valley, call 406-250-0062. To report bear activity in the Cabinet-Yaak area, call 406-291-1320.