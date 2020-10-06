Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 500 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:42 am, the suspect gained entry to a residential building’s parking garage at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Monday, October 5, 2020, 55 year-old John Peter Morgan, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.