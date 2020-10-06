Arrests Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce two arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:10 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and attempted to flee the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 28 year-old Ajaye Smith, of Southeast, DC, and 23 year-old Robert Hunter, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.