Royalton Barracks / Vandalism and Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Vandalism / Larceny

 

CASE #: 20B203229

 

TROOPER: Trooper Jeremy Lyon                      STATION: Royalton       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  10/05/2020 at 02:34 am

 

LOCATION (specific): South End Auto, 344 VT RT 12, Randolph

 

VIOLATION: Vandalism / Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

 

VICTIM: South End Auto

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 05, 2020 at approximately 2:24 am, the Vermont State Police received a complaint of suspicious activity and noises coming from the South End Auto, a local used car dealer, on VT RT 12 in the town of Randolph, Orange County.   A Trooper from the State Police barracks in Royalton responded to the scene and found the scene quiet with no one around.

 

Further investigation found that unknown individual(s) had vandalized the self-pay car wash stations behind the dealership.   Two of the coin operated machines in the wash bays were found to have been damaged and forced open.   An exterior (standalone) vacuum machine was found damaged.

 

This investigation is currently on-going, and the State Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) involved in crime. 

 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jeremy Lyon of the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355.  Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.

 

