REMINDER: Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way (Oct. 6, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – MnDOT maintenance crews have seen an increase of illegal political campaign signs, and reminds the public that state law prohibits placement of private signs on highway right-of-way in Minnesota.

In addition, state law says that signs may not be placed on private land without the consent of the landowner.

Violation of the law, Minnesota Statute 160.27, is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties may also apply if the placement of such material contributes to a motor vehicle crash, creates injury to a person, or causes damage to a motor vehicle that runs off the road.

In addition, the Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act prohibits placing advertising devices on public utility poles, trees and shrubs and by painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.

MnDOT workers will take down any private signs located on the state highway right-of-way and transport them to the nearest maintenance truck station. County, city and township employees administer these laws on their roads.

For information regarding the proper placement of campaign signs, right-of-way boundaries, or where to find removed materials, visit mndot.gov/govrel/rw_signs.html, or contact our local MnDOT St. Cloud office at 320-223-6500, or Baxter office at 218-828-5700.

