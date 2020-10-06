The Chimney Hill Estate Inn is up for Auction
Bank Owned property may be converted to Extended Family Estate Compound
The expansive property would also make a wonderful residential complex for the extended family.”LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction sale of The Chimney Hill Estate Inn. The bank owned property was previously for sale for over $2,000,000, and now has a minimum bid $1,000,000. The property is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid.
Designed by renowned architect Margaret Spencer, The Chimney Hill Estate Inn has served the area as a boutique wedding facility and a bed & breakfast. Margaret Fulton Spencer (1882-1966) was one of the first female practicing architects in the United States. Known by locals as “Chimney Hill Mansion”, the estate was a meeting place for Hunterdon County Judges and Attorneys in the 1930’s. The main home has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The Carriage House has a one-bedroom Care-Takers Cottage, above a Multi-Purpose Media Room. The restored Post and Beam Barn, formerly known as the Ol’ Barn Inn, houses five upscale guest suites and a two-bedroom owner's quarters. Other outbuildings include a Glass Greenhouse, Smokehouse, Alpaca Barn and a Stone Apple Barn. The Estate was the childhood home of Hollywood actress Kate French.
Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The property sits at the top of Goat Hill just minutes from the Delaware River, New Hope, Princeton and Washington Crossing.”
The Auction Date is set for Thursday, October 29, 2020 and will take place on-line. Bidders can bid on their computers or phones. Property Previews are scheduled for Saturday, October 10th & Sunday, October 18th from 12 noon – 2:00 pm. Private appointments can be arranged through the Max Spann office. Pictures, a video and additional information is available on www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
Lambertville Chimney Hill Estate Auction 10/29/20