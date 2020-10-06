Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,340 in the last 365 days.

The Chimney Hill Estate Inn is up for Auction

Chimney Hill Estate Inn

Carriage House

Restored Post and Beam Barn

Bank Owned property may be converted to Extended Family Estate Compound

The expansive property would also make a wonderful residential complex for the extended family.”
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction sale of The Chimney Hill Estate Inn. The bank owned property was previously for sale for over $2,000,000, and now has a minimum bid $1,000,000. The property is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid.

Designed by renowned architect Margaret Spencer, The Chimney Hill Estate Inn has served the area as a boutique wedding facility and a bed & breakfast. Margaret Fulton Spencer (1882-1966) was one of the first female practicing architects in the United States. Known by locals as “Chimney Hill Mansion”, the estate was a meeting place for Hunterdon County Judges and Attorneys in the 1930’s. The main home has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The Carriage House has a one-bedroom Care-Takers Cottage, above a Multi-Purpose Media Room. The restored Post and Beam Barn, formerly known as the Ol’ Barn Inn, houses five upscale guest suites and a two-bedroom owner's quarters. Other outbuildings include a Glass Greenhouse, Smokehouse, Alpaca Barn and a Stone Apple Barn. The Estate was the childhood home of Hollywood actress Kate French.

“The expansive property would also make a wonderful residential complex for the extended family.” Said
Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The property sits at the top of Goat Hill just minutes from the Delaware River, New Hope, Princeton and Washington Crossing.”

The Auction Date is set for Thursday, October 29, 2020 and will take place on-line. Bidders can bid on their computers or phones. Property Previews are scheduled for Saturday, October 10th & Sunday, October 18th from 12 noon – 2:00 pm. Private appointments can be arranged through the Max Spann office. Pictures, a video and additional information is available on www.maxspann.com.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.

Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lambertville Chimney Hill Estate Auction 10/29/20

You just read:

The Chimney Hill Estate Inn is up for Auction

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.