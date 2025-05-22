Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Auction of 6.1± Acre Farmette in Reading, Berks County, PA

6.1+/- Acre Farmette Farmhouse c. 1877 Custom Kitchen with Breakfast Nook

READING, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . announces the upcoming online auction of a 6.1± acre farmette located on Mohns Hill Road in Sinking Spring , Berks County, Pennsylvania. This unique property offers a blend of rural charm and accessibility, making it an ideal opportunity for those seeking a country lifestyle with convenient access to urban amenities.Situated in the scenic landscape of Berks County, the property provides ample space for agricultural pursuits, equestrian activities, or simply enjoying the tranquility of country living. The property is perfect for horses, chickens, livestock and more. It includes a renovated barn with four stalls, several fenced areas, and a two-story mini-barn with an attached walk-in greenhouse by the stream. The outdoor oasis offers a stunning in-ground pool, scenic grounds with pastures, and a fenced garden. Conveniently located close to Reading, Lancaster, Routes 222, 422, and Interstate 76 & 176, this estate provides both tranquility and accessibility.The property includes a charming historic home, built in 1877, and has been beautifully renovated to blend historic charm with modern amenities. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom farmhouse features spacious living areas, including a formal dining room, a family room with a Rumford fireplace, and a custom kitchen with a breakfast nook. The luxurious primary suite boasts a vaulted dressing room with a skylight, a library, an en-suite bath, and a balcony overlooking the barns and paddock.“This farmette presents a rare opportunity to own a sizable piece of land in a desirable location,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Whether you're looking to establish a hobby farm, enjoy equestrian activities, or build your dream home, this property offers the perfect canvas.”Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company invites prospective buyers to attend Property Previews on Saturday, June 7th and Saturday, June 14th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm to explore the site and envision the endless possibilities it offers.Auction Details:Online bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday, June 23, 2025, and will close at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. To access the Property Information Package with online bidding instructions and due diligence documents, please visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438. Bidders can participate in the auction through their computers or by using the Max Spann phone app.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com . Lori Ann Biechy Auctioneer License #AU005727

