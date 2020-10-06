Former Cuyahoga County IT Administrator Pleads Guilty

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — A former Cuyahoga County information technology administrator pleaded guilty today in an ongoing public corruption probe, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Emily McNeeley admitted one count of obstructing official business and three counts of dereliction of duty, each a misdemeanor of the second degree.

“Our prosecutors continue to untangle the snarl of public corruption in Cuyahoga County,” Yost said. “Taxpayers deserve honest, clean, transparent government – the kind that works for the people, not themselves.”

McNeeley’s guilty plea requires her cooperation and truthful testimony before any federal, state and local law enforcement and any administrative proceedings related to the investigation into the Cuyahoga County government.

McNeeley was indicted in January 2019, accused of steering and administering Cuyahoga County contracts worth over $1 million to Hyland Software, where her spouse was manager of the government contracting section.

McNeeley was also involved in recommending a $23 million contract with Ciber ERP while failing to disclose her family’s history with the company. Her father, a former Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner, had been convicted of commercial bribery for taking gifts from Ciber amid a failed $80 million ERP project. Shortly after Cuyahoga County signed the contract with Ciber, the company declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.

