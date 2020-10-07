Rituals for Recovery Launches Rising Strong; Giving Trauma Relief Care Kits to Front-Line Workers in Ontario
Rising Strong is encouraging communities, social service agencies, and health care organizations to gift, sponsor or nominate a front-line essential service worker to receive a kit.
Amanda Willett, CEO of Rituals for Recovery, created Rising Strong - a pilot project offering 1,111 trauma relief care kits to nominated essential front-line recipients to help them rest, renew and recover from complex trauma dealing with COVID-19.
Each kit will have a holistic whole health approach incorporating the healing arts such as mindfulness meditation, yoga movements, and other mind-body regulation tools.
The kits will focus on the total well-being and cultivate a healthy self-nurturing daily ritual, which will help the front-line recipients manage stress, emotional triggers, calm anxiety, regulate the nervous system, heal trauma, and build resilience to bounce back.
Rising Strong was created and launched through Help Her Recover, (a division of Rituals for Recovery), a program that supports women and under-served populations who have been a victim of domestic violence, PTSD, rape, human trafficking, and other complex traumas.
Kits can be purchased online at https://helpherrecover.org/cause/helping-essential-workers or by visiting The Nooks, located at the Oshawa Center in Oshawa Ontario, 419 King Street West, Oshawa, Canada.
Having an awareness of how trauma impacts people is essential to the healing process. Trauma is often the root cause behind many of the public health and social issues that challenge our society. Not only are people at risk of a second wave of COVID, but the demand for essential front-line workers also continue to grow. Without a pause for self-care, this crisis could put the helping professionals at greater risk for depression, anxiety, addiction, violence, and PTSD. This is the reason behind the campaign Rising Strong.
Willett understands and is dedicated to making an impact in the areas of trauma recovery, collective healing, and social justice. She established Rituals for Recovery to help survivors heal from intergenerational trauma and stop the cycle of transmission.
“Hope is the starting point from which a journey of recovery must begin,” she says. “To all of you who are working in the trenches every day, providing a range of care, essential services, and support to others, we want to thank you; it’s a privilege and honor to witness every day the resiliency of the human spirit to rise again.”
Psychological trauma is a major public health issue affecting the welfare of people, families, and communities across Canada. Trauma places an enormous burden on every health care and human service system. Trauma is not only a mental health issue, but it also influences every aspect of our wellbeing, including primary/physical, mental, and spiritual health.
The organization understands that trauma is one of the leading public health concerns and calls for public education. They strive to respond to the current civic challenges presented by complex trauma, to end the suffering through trauma relief support services. They work with mental health specialists, practitioners, and volunteers. Together, they take an active role in changing the lives of women impacted by trauma. The nonprofit serves as a unified voice for systematic change.
To get involved, send a care package, sponsor or nominate a front line health care worker, caregiver, or survivor, visit https://helpherrecover.org/cause/helping-essential-workers.
For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.
About Rituals for Recovery
Rituals for Recovery is a nonprofit in Canada that is focused on trauma recovery. They offer intergenerational solutions to the problems of society through trauma-informed coaching, care, training, and education. Their core mission is strengthening individuals and communities through trauma-informed practices, toward healing and hope for a future in which equality, justice, inclusion, and harmony are the new normal for all. Rituals for Recovery aims to offer compassionate and accessible trauma relief services in communities of need throughout Ontario. To learn more about the services, visit their website at https://ritualsforrecovery.com.
About Help Her Recover (HHR)
Help Her Recover (HHR) is a division of Rituals for Recovery, an Ontario based women-centered nonprofit organization established with the primary goal of ending suffering through trauma relief support, holistic care, therapy, education, and training. HHR’s core mission is to present a continuum of recovery care services, uplifting under-served populations of vulnerable women through collective impact, creative leadership, and community collaboration. To learn more about the project, visit their website at https://helpherrecover.org.
email us here
Rising Strong Trauma Relief Care Pack