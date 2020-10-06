Journeying on the Right Paths
A life guide through faith, patience, and seeing the big picturePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a great common enemy in the world, and in our lives, and his name is Satan. Most people are skeptical of his existence, and because of this, he is more capable of doing us and humanity harm. But author George Acker’s Tick Tock: States of Being aims to open readers’ eyes to the truth, that Satan exists. And clever as he is, we, those made in God’s image, can find our true selves and combat the enemy’s efforts. It is a book that serves to help us achieve the ultimate success in our lives.
Acker, who graduated from University of San Francisco with a degree of Bachelor of Science, had already found his personal success. He once belonged to the “rat race” as Hunt-Wesson foods’ Territory Manager. But he considers his labor to humanity his work in the Boys and Girls club of America as a Program Director. As director, he taught art, supervised cleaning and construction crews, and more. Now, with his wife of 38 years, Acker shares the guide through “The Path” to readers through his book.
Tick Tock doesn’t just identify Satan as the common enemy, but also aims to help readers find the truth in their own beings and existence. It offers a guide towards “The Path” which aims to help the readers see that challenges in life are opportunities to strengthen themselves and cleanse their faith. And in doing so, problems can be seen as hidden blessings and their weight can feel much more bearable.
Acker’s book is a great, motivating, and passionate work that looks to cultivate patience, persistence, and faith in the readers’ hearts. If you wish to learn how to go through life in a different, more positive way, grab your copy today!
