Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny Explores the Gripping Tale of Survival and Redemption in "Carlton: Down Sized"
An enthralling read for fans of crime stories, thrillers, and conspiracy narratives with its literary flair, suspenseful action, and character-driven plot.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Carlton: Down Sized,” Kennar Tawnee Chasny weaves a thrilling story of resilience and friendship against the backdrop of danger and mystery. This gripping crime thriller takes readers on a heart-pounding journey as protagonist Carlton battles his amnesia and confronts a dangerous group of escaped convicts.
The story unfolds in an idyllic Oregon town, where Carlton wakes up with no recollection of his past or the horrifying event that left him in such a state. Thanks to the kindness of the locals, Carlton embarks on a path to recovery, aided by his newfound friends—two sisters with a unique gift. However, as his memories gradually resurface, Carlton realizes that he has unwittingly crossed paths with a ruthless gang of escaped criminals.
As the tension builds, Carlton relies on the support of his new allies to not only survive the relentless pursuit of the criminals but also to prevent their escape. With lives hanging in the balance, the stakes reach a fever pitch, driving the narrative towards a riveting climax where Carlton's true identity intertwines with the actions of the desperate fugitives.
Arthur Thares of the Hollywood Book Reviews shares his thoughts about the book, He says, “For a first-time author, Tawnee Chasny has a fantastic tempo. It is hard for a seasoned writer to keep the pace that this book does without adding unnecessary filler. Some parts of the story do seem to wander off into the paranormal, which is a departure from an otherwise grounded book, but even those parts play into the broader lens of the story as it unfolds. “Carlton: Down Sized” is a genre salad with a bit of everything, including mystery, action, drama, and some adult-themed scenes that leave this book a read best for mature audiences.” Read the full review here.
