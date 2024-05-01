The Gateway to the Worlds of ‘Ting! The Silent Warning’ and ‘Carlton: Down Sized’: Kennar Chasny Launches Author Website
Step into the imaginative universe of Kennar Chasny’s mystery thrillers, now just a click away.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennar Chasny, the creative genius behind the gripping novels "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized," has launched his very own authorial website at www.kennarchasny.com/, providing readers and fans an exclusive gateway into the spellbinding worlds he has crafted.
With a powerful narrative that has captivated readers worldwide, "Ting! The Silent Warning" offers a tale of two women's struggle for survival in the untamed wilderness, where a madman threatens their lives. "Carlton: Down Sized" paints a vivid picture of one man's unexpected journey of redemption as he crosses paths with escaped convicts, leading to an unforgettable adventure.
Chasny's newly launched website is a treasure trove for literature enthusiasts. Readers can dive deeper into the intricate plots, explore the characters, and access exclusive insights into the author's creative process. This immersive platform will foster a more profound connection with the stories that have left an indelible mark on readers' hearts.
Having spent forty-four years as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Chasny brings a unique blend of experience and creativity to his writing. His collaboration with his late wife, Tawnee Chasny, has resulted in timeless literary gems.
Whether one is a long-time fan or just discovering the magic of Chasny's storytelling, www.kennarchasny.com/ is the key to unlocking the mysteries, adventures, and emotions that define the author’s works.
Embark on a literary journey like no other, exploring the imaginative worlds of "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized,” and connect with Kennar Chasny at www.kennarchasny.com/ now.
