The Gateway to the Worlds of ‘Ting! The Silent Warning’ and ‘Carlton: Down Sized’: Kennar Chasny Launches Author Website

Step into the imaginative universe of Kennar Chasny’s mystery thrillers, now just a click away.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kennar Chasny, the creative genius behind the gripping novels " Ting! The Silent Warning " and " Carlton: Down Sized ," has launched his very own authorial website at www.kennarchasny.com/ , providing readers and fans an exclusive gateway into the spellbinding worlds he has crafted.With a powerful narrative that has captivated readers worldwide, "Ting! The Silent Warning" offers a tale of two women's struggle for survival in the untamed wilderness, where a madman threatens their lives. "Carlton: Down Sized" paints a vivid picture of one man's unexpected journey of redemption as he crosses paths with escaped convicts, leading to an unforgettable adventure.Chasny's newly launched website is a treasure trove for literature enthusiasts. Readers can dive deeper into the intricate plots, explore the characters, and access exclusive insights into the author's creative process. This immersive platform will foster a more profound connection with the stories that have left an indelible mark on readers' hearts.Having spent forty-four years as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Chasny brings a unique blend of experience and creativity to his writing. His collaboration with his late wife, Tawnee Chasny, has resulted in timeless literary gems.Whether one is a long-time fan or just discovering the magic of Chasny's storytelling, www.kennarchasny.com/ is the key to unlocking the mysteries, adventures, and emotions that define the author’s works.Embark on a literary journey like no other, exploring the imaginative worlds of "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized,” and connect with Kennar Chasny at www.kennarchasny.com/ now.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.