Author Kennar Chasny Shares Two Revived Titles Through Insightful Interviews
Writers' Branding Exclusive: Kennar Chasny breathes new life into 'Ting! The Silent Warning' and 'Carlton: Down Sized'COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive double-feature, New Jersey-based Writers’ Branding goes all the way to California for an exclusive author interview on location with Kennar Chasny, whose books "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized" have been republished in updated versions, reigniting the thrills of these two mystery suspense titles.
These welcoming interviews in Kennar’s humble abode offer a unique window into his journey. A retired Electronics Test Engineer with a remarkable forty-four-year career at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Kennar’s passion for adventure, camping, and motorcycling merged to create unforgettable memories. The story of how he met his late wife, Tawnee Chasny, adds a personal touch to his narrative.
"Ting! The Silent Warning" paints a picture of survival and friendship as two women face a madman in the wilderness, their lives hanging in the balance. "Carlton: Down Sized" takes readers on an unexpected and thrilling journey, as the protagonist, Carlton, faces a life-altering twist during his coastal motorcycle trip.
With his amiable presence and storytelling, Kennar’s interviews on Writers' Branding's YouTube channel and Facebook page promise to interest audiences. These conversations are a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the indomitable spirit of Kennar.
Get ready to be inspired and intrigued as Kennar Chasny revisits the past to breathe new life into these thrilling novels. Join the journey, watch the interviews, and discover the magic behind "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized," exclusively on Writers' Branding.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
