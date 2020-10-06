Northbound I-580 Lane Shifts as NDOT's Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction Progresses

CARSON CITY, Nev. – New traffic shifts and lane closures will begin Oct. 7 on northbound Interstate 580 between Mill Street and the Reno spaghetti bowl as construction progresses on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Since August, northbound I-580 lanes have been reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl, with middle lanes closed for construction and traffic using lanes to both sides. Now that crews have reconstructed the middle lanes, all traffic will be directed to right-hand lanes beginning Oct. 13 as the existing work zone is shifted so crews can reconstruct additional lanes.

Oct. 7, 8, 11 and 12 – 9p.m.-6a.m. nightly- Nightly lane reductions on northbound I-580, Mill St. to spaghetti bowl: Additional overnight lane reductions will take place on northbound I-580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl between 9p.m.-6a.m. Oct. 7, 8, 11 and 12 as crews restripe and reconfigure lanes through the work zone.

Additional overnight lane reductions will take place on northbound I-580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl between 9p.m.-6a.m. Oct. 7, 8, 11 and 12 as crews restripe and reconfigure lanes through the work zone. Oct. 11 and 12 – 11p.m. to 4a.m. nightly- Brief overnight closure of northbound I-580 access to northbound U.S. 395 and westbound I-80 at the spaghetti bowl: Northbound I-580 will be closed at the spaghetti bowl between 11p.m.-4a.m. nightly Oct. 11 and 12, with a detour for access to northbound U.S. 395 and westbound Interstate 80. Drivers will follow signs to detour via eastbound I-80 and the Rock Boulevard interchange to access westbound I-80 and northbound U.S. 395.

Drivers will follow signs to detour via eastbound I-80 and the Rock Boulevard interchange to access westbound I-80 and northbound U.S. 395. Beginning Oct. 13- New Traffic Configuration: Beginning by Tuesday morning, Oct. 13 at 6a.m., drivers will see new lane configurations on northbound I-580 from Mill Street to the spaghetti bowl. All northbound traffic will be shifted to the right side of the freeway. All exits will be accessible from the right-hand lanes. This will be a change from interstate lanes which are currently split, with drivers using left lanes to access U.S. 395 northbound and right lanes for access to Mill Street, Glendale Avenue and the spaghetti bowl. The new configuration will be in place until November.

Beginning by Tuesday morning, Oct. 13 at 6a.m., drivers will see new lane configurations on northbound I-580 from Mill Street to the spaghetti bowl. All northbound traffic will be shifted to the right side of the freeway. All exits will be accessible from the right-hand lanes. This will be a change from interstate lanes which are currently split, with drivers using left lanes to access U.S. 395 northbound and right lanes for access to Mill Street, Glendale Avenue and the spaghetti bowl. The new configuration will be in place until November. Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second/Mill streets near I-580 through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground in advance of road work.

Crews are removing cracking interstate concrete which is more than 40 years old and replacing it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete. Roughly 4,000 cubic yards of new concrete will be placed on the lanes.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.