State Route 160 Lane Restrictions, Traffic Delays October 10-11 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces traffic delays along State Route 160 between Tecopa and Sandy Valley roads between 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., October 10-11 in Clark County. Southbound travel will be diverted into the northbound lanes with the Nevada Highway Patrol coordinating traffic during a special two-day filming event. Motorists should be prepared for minor travel delays. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

SR160

