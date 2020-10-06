FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 06, 2020

POST Commission Votes to Require Annual De-escalation and Implicit Bias Training for Law Enforcement Officers Commission Also Grants Preliminary Approval for Lincoln University to Establish Nation’s First Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy at a Historically Black College and University

The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission has voted to require annual training in de-escalation techniques and recognizing implicit bias for all Missouri law enforcement officers. Missouri officers will take a one-hour course in each area as part of their required 24-hours of annual continuing education training. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov