POST Commission Votes to Require Annual De-escalation and Implicit Bias Training for Law Enforcement Officers
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 06, 2020
Commission Also Grants Preliminary Approval for Lincoln University to Establish Nation’s First Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy at a Historically Black College and University
The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission has voted to require annual training in de-escalation techniques and recognizing implicit bias for all Missouri law enforcement officers. Missouri officers will take a one-hour course in each area as part of their required 24-hours of annual continuing education training. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov