VARStreet Introduces New Features and Updates to Their Platform
VARStreet recently introduced new features & enhancements to their business management application. Customers were given a complete walk-through via a webinar.
We are constantly innovating and evolving our platform so that our customers always stay ahead of their competition.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet recently conducted an online customer forum to update and educate their customers about enhancements to the product and the new capabilities it offers them.
In keeping with one of their guiding principles of innovation, Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc, said, “We are constantly innovating and evolving our platform so that our customers always stay ahead of their competition”.
VARStreet Inc introduced the attending VARs to the new responsive store features built on React Technology on their eCommerce application, integration with DocuSign, the most popular electronic signature solution in the United States, a payment gateway integration with Pay360, and updates to the CRM module.
A Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) function was also introduced by VARStreet which allows their customers to handle returns and refunds efficiently and configure various criteria and parameters based on their individual business policies.
Enhancements to the business management software also included updates to the back office features like the ability to automate PO submission to custom distributors, the ability to click and open attachments in a quote or a sales order, additional filters in the advanced search for quote, cart, SO and PO in the sales quoting application, new functionality to validate shipping address for PayPal Express Checkout and a lot more.
VARStreet’s latest updates give their customers higher flexibility to manage their VAR business and increased efficiencies in carrying out their daily tasks and activities.
More details on the updates are available on their website or you can even call them to schedule a free demo of their business management software.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
