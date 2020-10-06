COVID-19 Daily Update 10-6-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 6, 2020, there have been 599,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,936 total cases and 364 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, and a 72-year old male from Cabell County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves further loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Hardy and Wetzel counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Kanawha, Marion, Putnam, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Barbour County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV, (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV