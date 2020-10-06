ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS NEW EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute” - SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON COLUMBUS
IAOVC highlights facts about Italian Americans with a “bite-sized” video on Italian American heritage & culture, this on the false narrative about ColumbusBLOOMFIELD, NJ, US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos. This latest edition of “The ONE VOICE Minute” delves into exposing the false narrative about Christopher Columbus and facts about what he encountered in this part of the world.
Columbus Day was first widely celebrated in 1892 on the 400th anniversary of the travels of Columbus that united the continents and changed our world. Later it became a nationally recognized holiday, in part, to counteract the discrimination and denigration suffered by Italian Americans in the late 1890s and early 1900s. And, Columbus statues and monuments were erected across America as an apology for this mistreatment of Italian Americans.
Columbus Day, a great American holiday, which Italian Americans revere as their own, as well as Columbus statues and monuments, are under attack with a false narrative about untruths attributed to the great explorer. This part of the world was no “Garden of Eden” when Columbus arrived. Slavery, human sacrifice, cannibalism, genocide and other atrocities were rampant among indigenous people. But revisionists are silent on these facts. No one holds indigenous people to today’s standards, then why Columbus? He was a man of his times, and if you check the facts, according to reputable scholars and sources, he didn’t perpetrate the breadth of atrocities accorded to him.
Written and produced by Frank Cipolla, The ONE VOICE Minute videos are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans. “This is an appropriate time for this edition of The ONE VOICE Minute considering the controversy over Columbus,” stated DiMino. “As opposed to the popular false narrative being spewed by revisionists, this video helps in setting the record straight with the facts about Columbus and the world he encountered in his voyages to this part of the world.”
Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated “This edition of The ONE VOICE Minute about Columbus is so important. We present the facts that counteract the hyped-up false accusations about one of the most important figures in world history. We must stop this attack on our history and Italian Americans.” IAOVC recently filed federal litigation to defend Columbus statues and Italian American civil rights.
This edition of The ONE VOICE Minute is on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/x7s8CMwJ9sQ
You can also view two previous editions of The ONE VOICE Minute on Columbus Day at https://youtu.be/NSXpsKhuAhY and at https://youtu.be/K0srejobUnM
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate
