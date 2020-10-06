NAMIC’s 34th Annual Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Cable and Communications Industry Opens Virtual Doors Today
Association Celebrates 40th Anniversary with the Conference Theme, “Building a Legacy: The Future is Now”NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 12:00 pm EDT today, the 34th Annual NAMIC Conference will kick off virtually for the first time in its history. The four-day event will explore the theme, “Building a Legacy: The Future is Now” and include sessions that address some of the most pressing issues facing the cable and communications industry—from creating a pipeline for diverse leaders to culturally competent marketing and programming. Attendees will have access to 15 hours of educational sessions and networking opportunities. Industry leaders will discuss strategies to build systemic and sustainable racial equity in the communications and cable industry.
“The events of the past few months have underscored the need for diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplaces. Companies across the cable industry landscape have committed to it, and their stakeholders are demanding it,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Drawing on the deep experience of our renowned speakers, our conference will help companies navigate what they need to do today to build a legacy for their future.”
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to:
• Explore new ways to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace;
• Learn best practices from industry leaders;
• Celebrate the many contributions of leaders in the industry;
• Connect with their professional network and meet diverse professionals in the field; and
• Share the latest innovations in the cable and communications industry.
Cable and communications industry leaders will lead 12 panels, breakout sessions and workshops, which will be divided into daily content areas: Tuesday Teamwork; Wednesday Workforce; Thursday Tech & Culture; and Friday Future Leaders.
Tuesday Teamwork will commence today with a joint session with WICT dedicated to creating successful employee resource groups. Programming on Tuesday afternoon will focus on the value of mentoring and harnessing leadership to power systemic change.
Later in the week, programming will include an opening session on shifting workplace culture to meet the evolving needs of employees; how to create a culturally relevant marketing strategy; technology’s impact on diversity and inclusion; a roadmap for the emerging millennial leader; and the first-ever town hall on race and relevancy in the workplace.
Staples of the NAMIC Conference include the annual Startup Pitch Competition and a ceremony to honor recipients of Next Generation Leaders and Luminaries Awards. NAMIC will also honor Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) posthumously with the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award for his decades-long crusade to end systemic racism. These awards will pay tribute to NAMIC’s 40 years of legacy in building a pipeline for leaders in diversity and inclusion.
Charter Communications and Comcast NBCUniversal are platinum annual corporate sponsors of NAMIC.
For a full conference agenda as well as the latest news and updates, please visit http://conference.namic.com.
###
About NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
Lisa Fels Davitt
Succession Communications
+1 (973) 886-1917
email us here