Contify Recognized as ‘High Performer’ in Fall 2020 G2 Grid Report for Market Intelligence Software
Contify market intelligence platform has earned three badges in the G2 Fall 2020 Grid Report
We put our clients first and they are primary drivers of our product roadmap priorities. We are grateful to the clients who have instilled trust in Contify consistently,”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solution provider, has announced that it is positioned as a ‘High Performer’ in Grid® Report for Market Intelligence Software | Fall 2020 by G2.com, Inc. In addition to this recognition, Contify has also been awarded the ‘Users Love Us’ badge and G2 ‘High Performer -Enterprise’ badge.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify
G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software. The Fall 2020 Grid® Report is based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores. The recognition by G2 is based on product reviews from verified customers and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
- The key highlights of Contify’s customer feedback include:
- 100% of users rated Contify 4 or 5 stars
- 95% of users believe Contify is headed in the right direction
- 94% of users would like to recommend Contify to their peers.
Contify is a trusted market and competitive intelligence platform used by industry leaders to stay on top of the developments in their market and competitive landscape. Contify provides reliable and relevant insights about competitors, customers, industries, and key industry-specific topics from secondary sources including news websites, company websites, social media, regulatory portals, review websites, job boards, and also from custom sources requested by the users.
The distinction from G2 adds to the momentum that Contify has experienced this fiscal year. Recently, Contify has also been recognized as one of the world’s fastest-growing SaaS companies in the 2020 SaaS 1000 List and positioned as High Performer in the Summer 2020 G2 Enterprise Grid Report.
"We saw an impressive performance from Contify in our Fall 2020 reports and they were named a High Performer in G2's Market Intelligence software category," said Chris Perrine, G2's Vice President for the Asia Pacific. Chris added, "Not only did Contify perform overall, but we saw them do exceptionally well with organizations in the enterprise segment (1,000 employees and above) and they were also named a High Performer, Enterprise."
“It is a true honor to have earned a spot in the G2 high performer quadrant and accoladed with three badges. This recognition solidifies our position in the market and competitive intelligence landscape. We are also delighted to receive an exceptional amount of positive user feedback. We put our clients first and they are primary drivers of our product roadmap priorities. We are grateful to the clients who have instilled trust in Contify consistently,” said Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify.
Contify continues to innovate in the market and competitive intelligence space to deliver custom actionable insights to clients across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
About G2
G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying, changing the way decisions are made. G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions.
