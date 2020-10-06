Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2020 - Approximately 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Spencer MDW Hartland, VT 05048
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operations without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Nathan Fields
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Brittany Grant-Paul
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Brittany Grant-Paul reported her boyfriend Nathan Fields had stolen her vehicle and driven to Springfield, VT. Troopers located Fields and found the vehicle to have been damaged while he was in control of it. He was subsequently arrested for the offense. He was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/1/20 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/1/20
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.