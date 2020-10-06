Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Sean Collins                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2020 - Approximately 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Spencer MDW Hartland, VT 05048

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operations without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Fields                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: Brittany Grant-Paul

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Brittany Grant-Paul reported her boyfriend Nathan Fields had stolen her vehicle and driven to Springfield, VT. Troopers located Fields and found the vehicle to have been damaged while he was in control of it. He was subsequently arrested for the offense. He was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/1/20 to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/1/20          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

