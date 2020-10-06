VSP Royalton/ DUI/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B203228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2020 at approximately 11:12 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ DLS

ACCUSED: Nathan Fields

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/04/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival the operator, Nathan Fields was found to be operating under the influence and operating with a suspended driver’s license. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. Fields was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/01/2020 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.