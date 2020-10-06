VSP Royalton/ DUI/ DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B203228
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2020 at approximately 11:12 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI/ DLS
ACCUSED: Nathan Fields
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/04/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival the operator, Nathan Fields was found to be operating under the influence and operating with a suspended driver’s license. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. Fields was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/01/2020 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.