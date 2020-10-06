Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Royalton/ DUI/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski                     

STATION: Royalton     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2020 at approximately 11:12 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Nathan Fields                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/04/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival the operator, Nathan Fields was found to be operating under the influence  and operating with a suspended driver’s license. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. Fields was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/01/2020 to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1:30 PM         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

