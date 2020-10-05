Updated with Video Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect gave a note to the cashier, demanded US currency, and motioned as if to have a firearm. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/KXbmLU6lW00