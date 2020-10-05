State high court hears 3 cases on criminal law changes

(Subscription required) Three cases the California Supreme Court will hear Wednesday could have significant implications for how judges and attorneys interpret recent changes to the state's criminal statutes.
Oct 5, 2020
