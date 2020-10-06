PDFpen 12.2 Features Adding Items to the Library From the Context Menu and More

Powerful PDF Editing on Your Mac

Smile releases PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.2 with the ability to add items to the library from the context menu, and for Pro users, JavaScript editing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, CA, US, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac, iPhoneand iPad, has released PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12.2, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 12.2 features the ability to add selected items to the library from the context menu, updates for Big Sur compatibility, and for Pro users, introduces a new scripting window for JavaScript editing.PDFpen 12.2 provides the ability to add selected items, such as images, icons, or custom annotations to the PDFpen library directly from the context menu. Save frequently-used items faster.PDFpenPro 12.2 introduces a scripting window for editing and adding JavaScript-based calculation fields to interactive forms and more.“Having capable tools are essential for busy professionals,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “Now in version 12.2, save business logos and icons to the library faster with just a single click. Additionally, for PDFpenPro users, we’re excited to introduce the ability to edit and add JavaScript-based calculations to form fields with a new scripting window.”PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.PDFpen retails for US $79.95, PDFpenPro for $129.95. Family Pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $99.95 for PDFpen and $159.95 for PDFpenPro. Office Pack licenses start at $249.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $374.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users).Upgrades from earlier single-user versions of either application are US $35, and free for users who purchased on or after January 1, 2020. Upgrades from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 12 are US $50. Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs is available in our web store PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later. For macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.New in PDFpen 12.2:- Add items to the library from the context menu- Adds JavaScript editing (PDFpenPro only)- Updates for Big Sur compatibility- Various fixes and improvementsFeatures Specific to PDFpenPro:- Export to MicrosoftExcel (.xlsx), MicrosoftPowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)- Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons- Create and edit Table of Contents- Convert websites into PDFs- OCR multiple documents in batch- Add and edit document permissions- Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable- Gather submitted form data via backend integration- Add and delete file attachments and annotations- Create Portfolio documents, combining related files- Correct typos in OCR text layer- OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean- DocuSignsupportFeatures:- Add text, images and signatures to PDFs- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks- Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them- Redact or erase text- Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text- Export in MicrosoftWord format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF- Scan directly from Image Capture and Mac compatible scanners- Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents- View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scans, or remove OCR layer- Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document- Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates- Insert and remove pages; reorder pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF- Save PDFs directly to Evernote- Preview and extract file attachments and annotations- Record and playback audio annotations- Copy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs- Context-sensitive popup-menus enable quick edits- Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text- Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone- Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks- Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps- Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption- Compress PDF documents for smaller file sizes- Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript- Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and SpanishSystem Requirements:PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later.For macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions.PDFpen Pricing:US $79.95Family Pack: $99.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)Office Pack: starts at $249.95 for 5 usersSingle user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $35Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenup (Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2020; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)PDFpenPro Pricing:US $129.95Family Pack: $159.95Office Pack: starts at $374.95 for 5 usersSingle user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $35Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenproup (Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2020; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)Single user upgrade from the previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 12: $50Family Packs and Office Packs are available in our web storeSite licenses: PDFpen $1449.95, PDFpenPro $1699.95Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees. Visit our site license store Demo versions are available on our website. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.

What's New in PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 for Mac