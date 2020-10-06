Derby Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 0940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Jason Belisle
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/05/2020 at approximately 0940 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an Abuse Prevention Order Violation in the town of Jay. Investigation revealed Jason Belisle had made contact with the victim while an Abuse Prevention Order was in place. Belisle was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Belisle was released on citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/6/2020 1230
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881