Derby Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 0940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Jason Belisle                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

              On 10/05/2020 at approximately 0940 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an Abuse Prevention Order Violation in the town of Jay. Investigation revealed Jason Belisle had made contact with the victim while an Abuse Prevention Order was in place. Belisle was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Belisle was released on citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/6/2020 1230          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

