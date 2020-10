Westminster Barracks// Arrest on Warrant//10-5-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/5/20, at 4:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jelley's, Londonderry VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Harvey G. Parker

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/05/2020, at about 4:00 PM, Troopers From the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks were investigating a criminal matter at the Jelley's Mart,

when Troopers learned that Harvey G. Parker, 45, of Ludlow, Vermont had an active warrant for his arrest.

Parker was arrested and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, without incident.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.