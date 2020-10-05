NDOT Launches Erosion Control; Landscape Improvements at I-580 Neil Rd./Patriot Blvd. Interchanges

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on Oct. 5 launched preliminary construction of erosion control and landscape and aesthetics improvements at the Interstate 580 intersections near Neil Road and East Patriot Boulevard in south Reno.

Intermittent daytime roadway shoulder closures begin Oct. 5 on South Virginia Street between South Meadows Marketplace Drive and Green Acres Drive as crews stage construction materials. Lane closures will be announced in coming weeks as construction begins.

As part of the improvements, drainage pipes will be extended for enhanced roadway drainage. Pedestrian safety improvements on South Virginia Street, including enhanced crosswalks and ramps and a new sidewalk on western side of South Virginia Street, will provide pedestrian access south of East Patriot Boulevard.

Decorative rock will beautify the area, reducing soil erosion and helping direct natural water run-off to plants. Ranching-themed sculptures and designs will be placed at the intersections, representing well-known ranches which once stood in south Reno. Drought-tolerant native grasses and plants will be used, including plants to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

I-580 and Neil Road Interchange Existing native grass and other plantings at the I-580 Neil Road interchange will remain, with additional dude ranch-themed landscape and aesthetic improvements including:

Ranch-themed landscaping, paintings, fencing, image panels and median improvements

Decorative rock, boulders and rock walls

Additional drought-tolerant native plants and container plantings

I-580 and South Virginia Interchange near East Patriot Boulevard The I-580 South Virginia Street interchange near East Patriot Boulevard will be themed after the Truckee Meadows’ first sheep ranch, the D.C. Wheeler Ranch:

Ranch-themed landscaping, fencing and bridge and median improvements

Decorative rock and boulders

Revegetation with drought-tolerant native plants and containerized plantings

Such landscape and aesthetics can help enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential. By visually engaging drivers in their surroundings, landscaping and aesthetics can also make motorists more aware of the roadway, enhancing traffic safety. The project by contractor Q&D Construction will complete a multi-year initiative to install landscape and aesthetics at five I-580 interchanges, including most recently at South Meadows Parkway. The landscaping features are themed around Truckee Meadows history and incorporate public feedback received as part of NDOT’s U.S. 395/I-580 Landscape and Aesthetics Corridor Plan.