Rackmount Appliance Delivers Agile Service Provisioning at the Edge
NEXCOM's 1U rackmount SD-WAN appliance is now an Intel® Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment, verified for CentOS.FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network and communication solutions provider NEXCOM proudly announces that its TCA 5170 1U rackmount appliance is now an Intel® Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE), verified for CentOS--a Linux distribution that provides a free, community-supported computing platform functionally compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The hardware-software integration of NEXCOM’s TCA 5170, powered by Intel’s powerful Xeon® D processor, with an optimized software stack, enables communication service providers (CommSPs) to deliver agile service provisioning at the edge.
The 1U rackmount uCPE is a platform designed to help branch offices and small-to-medium-sized businesses set up systems based on network functions virtualization (NFV). In delivering carrier-grade performance and flexible deployment, the platform combines excellent multi-core CPU performance, accelerated data cryptography with Intel® QAT technology, redundant power supply, and server-grade LAN functions in a small form factor. TCA 5170 creates virtualized environments for flexible VNF deployments in enterprises and branch offices.
With NEXCOM’s TCA 5170 uCPE “one-stop shop,” small businesses can simplify their lives with self-managed networking and cloud services and expanded software choices, while amplifying productivity with newer 5G and IoT technologies.
About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and networking technology, and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructures. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.
