Jirav Appoints Mike Dinsdale to Board of Directors
Dinsdale Brings Additional CFO and Strategy Experience to BoardSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jirav, the all-in-one business planning solution for small and medium companies, today announced that it has appointed Mike Dinsdale to its board of directors.
Dinsdale has served as CFO of Gusto since October 2017. Gusto provides cloud-based payroll, benefits, and human resource management software to businesses based in the United States. Prior to joining Gusto, Dinsdale served as CFO at DoorDash and spent over seven years as CFO and then chief growth officer at DocuSign.
“Small and medium businesses are the engine of our economy,” said Dinsdale. “That engine is threatened by the pandemic, which has caused so many SMBs to shut down or go out of business. I’m pleased to be working with Jirav to bring modern forecasting and budgeting to small businesses and help them survive so that we can save jobs and get our economy going again.”
The addition of Dinsdale to the Jirav board further bolsters the company’s team with even more experience in building high growth B2B SaaS companies along with deep expertise in financial forecasting, accounting, reporting, and fast, powerful tools focused on helping small and mid-market companies.
“Mike’s strategic experience building high growth companies is a huge asset to the board and our company,” said Martin Zych, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jirav. “As a modern CFO, Mike knows the financial planning and analysis software space well. He doesn’t just talk about automation and data. Mike leverages cloud technology every day to drive growth as a CFO, and that’s exactly what we want to help every one of our customers achieve.”
About Jirav
Jirav is a comprehensive business planning solution for small and medium companies that maximizes the collaborative value of forecasting, budgeting, reporting, and analytics so leaders can drive their businesses forward with confidence and speed. Our all-in-one financial planning and analysis software offers faster implementation and a more intuitive interface allowing finance leaders to build financial models in hours, not days and generate financial reports in minutes, not hours. We are headquartered in San Francisco with offices and teams across the world including Seattle, Austin, and Poland. Learn more at www.jirav.com.
Blake Oliver
Jirav
+1 415-515-8186
email us here