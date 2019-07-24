Jirav Cloud Financial Solutions Awarded 2019 Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award from CPA Practice Advisor

Jirav cloud financial planning & analysis solutions awarded for innovative products that help accounting professionals and their clients succeed.

We are truly honored to accept this award from CPA Practice Advisor. To be recognized for our hard work and ongoing commitment to innovation for accounting firms and professionals means a lot to us.” — Martin Zych, Jirav CEO and Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jirav, developer of a leading cloud financial planning and analysis solution, received the 2019 Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award from CPA Practice Advisor on July 23rd at the Accounting & Finance Show in Los Angeles, CA.The driving force behind Jirav is to empower businesses of all sizes with more meaningful and timely insight across the organization. The platform provides accounting firms, accounting professionals and business leaders with modern, powerful solutions for financial planning, modeling and reporting at an affordable price. An intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to import data from accounting as well as other data sources such as HR & sales, resulting in a true connected intelligence platform for businesses. From there, users easily create visual dashboards and reports, and can build complex models and plans using the key drivers of each business in a fraction of the time over traditional methods.Jirav captured the attention of CPA Practice Advisor, a prominent industry publication and resource for tax and accounting professionals. Their Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award is the pinnacle of recognition for companies and technologies demonstrating outside-the-box thinking in product development, breakthrough technologies, state-of-the-art design and implementation, and cutting-edge concepts that help accounting professionals and their clients be more productive and profitable.“The Technology Innovation awards recognize new technologies that can benefit tax and accounting professionals and their clients,” said CPA Practice Advisor Editor-in-Chief Gail Perry, CPA. “As the profession continues to embrace new workflows and processes that optimize the potential of these technologies, firms are improving their efficiency and focusing their practices on more profitable service offerings that, at the same time, are more beneficial to the small businesses that rely on them for advice and strategy."Award recipients are chosen by an Award Committee, comprised of members in a variety of practice areas of the accounting and tax profession across the United States, as well as the editorial staff and the Editorial Advisory Board of CPA Practice Advisor.“On behalf of the entire Jirav team, we are truly honored to accept this award from CPA Practice Advisor. To be recognized for our hard work and ongoing commitment to innovation for accounting firms and professionals means a lot to us,” said Martin Zych, Jirav CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re unique in that our leadership team combines advanced expertise across accounting, software development and user experience, which is why we understand the real challenges of our customers and how to solve them on a much deeper level. We’re extremely excited to work with so many growing businesses and to help them accelerate their success.”To learn more about Jirav’s cloud financial planning and analysis solution for accounting firms & finance professionals, please visit www.jirav.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.