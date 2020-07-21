Jirav Secures More Than $8 Million in Series A Funding Led by Information Venture Partners

Jirav: Financial Planning & Analysis in the Cloud Jirav: All-in-one Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, & Dashboarding

Capital allows Jirav to invest in financial planning and analysis platform for small businesses as finance leaders crave insights during pandemic recession

Enterprise software is usually clunky, difficult to use, and takes forever to implement. It sucks. Finance teams and their software need to be lean, modern and fast.” — Martin Zych, CEO and co-founder of Jirav

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jirav , a growing leader in finance software focused on providing fast insights to businesses around the world, today announced $8.33 million in Series A funding led by Information Venture Partners. Additional investors include Seven Peaks Ventures (SPV), NextWorld Capital and many prominent angel investors with deep domain expertise in the areas of Fintech, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), corporate performance management (CPM) and world-class cloud accounting software.“Enterprise software is usually clunky, difficult to use, and takes forever to implement. It sucks. Finance teams and their software need to be lean, modern and fast,” said Martin Zych , the CEO and co-founder of Jirav. “This capital will help us continue to expand our solution for controllers, VPs of finance and CFOs, improving the platform and tools I dreamt were available when I was leading finance and accounting at high growth companies.”The investment comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting business and consumer buying habits, forcing companies to re-evaluate their business models as they seek insights into their financial performance and forecasts for the future. Finance leaders are leveraging Jirav’s all-in-one business planning software to quickly create accurate financial forecasts, scenario comparisons, zero-based budgets and customized reports and dashboards that make sense to all stakeholders.Jirav replaces the complexity and risk associated with manual spreadsheets by installing driver-based financial modeling at the core of the solution, which enables this bottom-up approach for small and medium-sized businesses so they can achieve their goals. The cloud-based platform also provides unrivaled access and collaboration across teams—a critical capability for companies working remotely during the pandemic and through all economic cycles. As a result, Jirav is experiencing unprecedented growth and momentum even through the economic recession.“Companies and the economy evolve so quickly that accurate forecasting has to be fast and easy,“ said Robert Antoniades, co-founder of Information Venture Partners, an early investor in Adaptive Insights before their $1.6 billion acquisition in 2018. “We’re investing in Jirav because they have developed the next-generation budgeting platform to be capable of onboarding customers in weeks, not months. And their customers are generating valuable insight-laden reports in minutes, not hours.”“Good technology should remove friction and make our jobs easier,” said Tom Gonser, who co-founded DocuSign before joining Seven Peaks Ventures. “Jirav is doing that for finance. And just like DocuSign, the Jirav team runs much of the company between both Seattle and San Francisco. As a company with its own distributed workforce, Jirav is well-positioned to help finance teams adopt the cloud technology they need to succeed in a remote work environment.”About JiravJirav delivers smarter financials and faster insights, helping you understand where your business has been and forecast where it’s going. Our all-in-one budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and dashboarding solution offers faster implementation and a more intuitive interface allowing finance leaders to build financial models in hours, not days, and generate financial reports in minutes, not hours. We are headquartered in San Francisco with offices and teams across the world including Seattle, Austin, and Poland. Learn more at www.jirav.com About Information Venture PartnersInformation Venture Partners is a Toronto-based team of experienced venture capital investors focused on backing the next generation of leaders in B2B FinTech and Enterprise SaaS. Current investments include BigID, Cinchy, Coconut Software, Flybits, Jirav, Knowtions, LendingFront, PostBeyond, Procurify, Q4, Sensibill, Thoughtexchange, Verafin and YayPay. For more information, please visit www.informationvp.com About Seven Peaks VenturesFounded in 2013, Seven Peaks’ mission is to give entrepreneurs throughout the Pacific Northwest an “unfair advantage” in building and scaling their businesses by not only providing them with capital but access to experience, expertise and networks that can help them execute on their vision. For more information, please visit www.sevenpeaksventures.com About NextWorld CapitalNextWorld Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in enterprise technology startups and helps them grow into global leaders. We lead Seed, Series A and B rounds and then help entrepreneurs accelerate growth with our Global Enterprise Platform—designed to connect the best enterprise startups with 100+ of the largest global corporates. We deliver the enterprise expertise builders need to grow from 1 to 100 million in revenue, connect with the biggest customers and partners, and drive a winning go-to-market strategy. For more information, please visit www.nextworldcap.com

