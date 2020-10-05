Correction: Virtual meeting to be held discussing driveway placement on Hwy 53 in International Falls (Oct. 5, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Department of Transportation District 1 will be holding a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, October 14 at 5 p.m. regarding 2021 construction on Hwy 53 in International Falls. This meeting will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions about driveway placements in the construction zone.

MnDOT staff will be marking where driveways will be placed, and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about locations. To connect to this meeting, please visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/meetings.html

For maps, full project details, and to sign up for email updates visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this document or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

