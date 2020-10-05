Baseblue Cosmetics Releases Halloween Limited Edition Ghost Makeup Sponge
This week, Baseblue Cosmetics launched Halloween Limited Edition Ghost Makeup Sponge. Now available at $13.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Baseblue Cosmetics launched its newest and first 2020 holiday limited edition —— Halloween Limited Edition Ghost Makeup Sponge. This cute ghost shape makeup sponge is reusable and latex-free, a perfect Halloween gift for makeup lovers. Now available at https://www.basebluecosmetics.com/product/ghost-makeup-sponge for $13.00.
To celebrate this upcoming mega-moment in the beauty community, Baseblue Cosmetics creative team put together the traditional Halloween symbol, a white ghost, and added their own creative touch. This Ghost Makeup Sponge could be used dry/wet for foundation application, leaving you with a complexion that's smooth, natural, and gorgeous!
In the coming months, Baseblue Cosmetics will release a series of holiday limited edition makeup products. The company promises to continually develop innovative products that stretch the artistic imagination of consumers and professional makeup artists alike.
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS

Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 to be the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and "must-have" essentials, from applicators to makeup. We value delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology.
