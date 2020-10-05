Nashville Vegfest 2020 is happening October 17 and 18, 2020 - Social Distancing and Masks Required
The Fifth Annual Nashville VegFest is happening, but on a smaller scale with social distancing and masks required. We will still have delicious food and more.
It’s been a very difficult year for our industry and we are thankful to the City of Nashville and the Fairgrounds for working with us to allow this to happen in a safe and structured manner.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th, 2020, the community will gather for two days of fun, food, and festivities to celebrate a cruelty-free lifestyle, a cleaner environment, and a healthier planet. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Nashville area and beyond.
— Helene Greenberg, Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Superieur Electrolytes, Imagine Vegan Cafe, The Veggie Table, and Guerilla Bizkits while wearing a mask and social distancing so we can keep everyone as safe as possible from COVID19. Over 40 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor list can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, www.nashvillevegfest.com.
This year things will be on a smaller scale. “The worldwide pandemic has had a direct impact on festivals and events and we feel fortunate to be able to move forward with Nashville Vegfest”, Event Producer, Helene Greenberg shares. “It’s been a very difficult year for our industry and we are thankful to the City of Nashville and the Fairgrounds for working with us to allow this to happen in a safe and structured manner.”
What’s different? We have created sessions for the attendees to purchase tickets allowing them a two hour window to shop and eat. We will clear out the venue and have the next session enter for their two hours of shopping. The Nashville Fire Marshal has instructed us on strict rules to keep everyone as safe as possible, including temperature checks and masks upon admittance to the event. We ask that everyone only attend the event if they feel well, have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus, or thinks they might have the virus. We will have two festivals in 2021, one in the Spring and then one in the Fall.
Nashville Vegfest will take place, rain or shine, from 11am – 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The event is now outdoors, but covered at the Nashville Fairgrounds Show Arena, 500 Wedgwood Ave, Nashville, TN.
Admission is $10 ahead of the event and is encouraged as we are limited in the amount of people who can enter, $15 at the door. College students are $5. Children with an adult paid admission are free. For $35, you can get a VIP ticket and receive a goodie bag of samples, a t-shirt, a custom mask, and first entry to the venue at 10:30am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat. Persons at high risk for the virus are welcome to purchase a high risk ticket for $5 and enter at 10:30am. There are three sessions, 11am - 1pm, 1pm - 3pm, and 3pm - 5pm. There will be a standby line the day of the event, without a guarantee on how many will be allowed admittance. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Free water, provided by Chef Joseph’s Alkaline Water, will also be available.
