Another temporary closure scheduled for Gallatin River near Nixon Bridge

Waterbody Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings - Region 3

Mon Oct 05 13:09:24 MDT 2020

Bozeman, MT — A small section of the Gallatin River will be closed to recreationists this week during a phase of construction on Nixon Bridge, just north of Manhattan.

The closure will be in effect Oct. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The closure includes the section of the Gallatin River immediately surrounding Nixon Bridge, as well as Nixon Gulch Road.

During this time, construction crews will lift and set the 122-foot-long concrete beams from the transport vehicles. Beams for the north bridge span will be set during this time. Motorists and recreationists are advised to avoid this area during the closure.

For more information about this project, contact the project engineers with Stahly Engineering, Kathy Thompson or Nate Peressini, at 406-522-8594.