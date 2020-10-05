See How Much It Costs To Fly On The Same Private Jet As Your Favorite Celebrity, Athlete, Politician or Billionaire
Private Jet Card Comparisons reveals the price to fly on the same private jets as LeBron, Tiger, Madonna, Spielberg, Trump, Biden, Oprah, Musk, Bezos, and moreLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You've seen the pictures and read the stories about the types of private jets favored and owned by leading entertainers, sports stars, political candidates, and business moguls. But how much would it cost you to fly on the exact same type of private jet?
Private Jet Card Comparisons, the buyer's guide that helps private aviation users figure out the right solutions for their needs, reveals the types of private jets used by high-profile Ultra High Net Worths (UHNWs) along with how you can fly on the same type of airplane and the cost.
"Many of the private jets you see famous people flying on are available in fractional ownership programs and jet cards, and those that aren't can be chartered on an hourly basis," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "This is a fun look at not only the specific types of private aircraft they fly but how you can fly on that exact same type of private jet."
While the price of a customized Boeing 777 widebody used by pro golfers and an NHL hockey team is estimated at $55,000 per hour, prices start at just $4,000 per hour for small jets, meaning flying like your favorite movie star or mogul may not be out of your budget.
Those profiled in the report include:
- Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world's richest man
- Joe Biden, former vice president of the United States and Democratic candidate for POTUS this November
- Tom Brady, six-time NFL Super Bowl champion and quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Sir Richard Branson, billionaire business mogul, founder of Virgin Group, and space travel pioneer with Virgin Galactica
- Jim Carrey, comedian and actor
- Sean Carter, know as Jay-Z, musician and business entrepreneur
- Tom Cruise, multi-award-winning actor in Top Gun, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Mission Impossible, and more
- Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Maverick and Shark Tank judge
- Larry Ellison, founder of tech giant Oracle, America's Cup-winning captain, and owner of his own island in Hawaii, including a Four Seasons resort
- Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones star and accomplished private pilot
- LeBron James, one of the NBA's greatest players ever, currently attempting to win a league championship with his third team, the Los Angeles Lakers
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, WWE wrestler, star actor, and tequila impresario
- Jerry Jones, the billionaire owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and owner of three private jets
- Michael Jordan, NBA legend and owner/chairman of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets
- Kim Kardashian, celebrity and business mogul
- Robert Kraft, owner of the perennial Super Bowl contending New England Patriots
- Madonna, one of the world's most enduring and popular musical artists
- Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of the carmaker Tesla and space rocket company SpaceX
- Cristiano Ronaldo, champion soccer player
- Steven Spielberg, the legendary director of Jaws, Close Encounters, Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan, and other hit movies
- Lord Alan Sugar, British businessman, and star of the U.K. version of The Apprentice
- Taylor Swift, award-winning singer
- John Travolta, award-winning actor, an aviation buff, and pilot, who previously owned his own Boeing 707 airliner
- Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States who had his own fleet of private jets and helicopters before he entered the White House
- Serena Williams, star tennis player and business entrepreneur
- Oprah Winfrey, queen of daytime TV and billionaire business mogul
- Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time
For each high-profile UHNW, the report covers their favored private aircraft, and how you can access the same type, plus how much it will cost. All information was obtained from public records. Pricing information comes from Private Jet Card Comparisons' proprietary database containing over 20,000 data points.
Paid subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons can save 10s of thousands of dollars annually by finding the private aviation programs that best fit their needs. Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only jet card and membership research site that does not sell subscriber data to jet companies or accept referral fees. An annual $250 subscription gives users unlimited access to its exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool comparing private flight costs for over 250 programs. Subscribers get VIP assistance by phone and email at no additional cost. The website also includes insightful and helpful articles that are available for free.
