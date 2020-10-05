Governor Ivey Announces Global Resources to Invest $9.5 Million in Alabama Medical Manufacturing Venture, Creating 70 Jobs in Dothan

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Global Resources International plans to invest $9.5 million to open a medical manufacturing company in Dothan, creating 70 jobs and expanding local manufacturing capabilities.

The company, Advanced Product Solutions, will anchor GRI’s family of companies in the manufacturing of engineered fabrics, personal protective equipment and injection molded medical products in the United States.

In the near future, Advanced Product Solutions intends to expand its capabilities in Dothan to include injection molding of non-medical products and production of absorbent underpads for both the human and animal health markets.

“We welcome the decision by Global Resources International to base its innovative new manufacturing center for PPE and other products in Southeast Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “This is a great news for Dothan because it will create good jobs and provide a solid economic boost for the entire area.”

A long-time GRI subsidiary, Ashford, Alabama-based Eastern Technologies Inc., will provide daily operational oversight over the newly formed Advanced Product Solutions in Houston County. ETI produces protective gear for workers in industries including nuclear power, chemicals and defense.

“We are looking forward to this enhancement of our U.S.-based manufacturing to the greater Dothan area, and we’re looking forward to the future growth,” said Mark Fellows, vice president of ETI and Advanced Product Solutions.

GRI, headquartered in Flowery Branch, Georgia, is a privately held manufacturing and supply company specializing in the design, manufacture, sterilization and distribution of products for the health care, industrial and animal care markets. Besides the U.S., the company has manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic, China, India and Vietnam to support world-wide sales.

“The GRI family of companies is a global leader in the development of high-performance protective equipment and technologies to keep workers safe in extreme environments,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re thrilled that this globally focused company has selected Dothan as the home of its newest manufacturing venture and know it will find success there.”

In a joint statement, Mayor Mark Saliba, City of Dothan and Houston County Chairman Mark Culver said:

“We are extremely appreciative of the GRI family’s investment in our area. This world-class company will strengthen the United States’ position on manufacturing essential personal protection and medical equipment. We appreciate the tremendous support from Governor Kay Ivey and her state team and our local team in supporting this exciting project.”

A broad partnership of state and local agencies made the project possible. On the state level, these include the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Commerce, and AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency.

Joining the City of Dothan and the Houston County Commission on the local level were the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce-Grow Dothan, the Houston County Road and Bridge Department, Dothan’s Industrial Development Board, the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the Wiregrass Legislative delegation, Southeast Gas, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Dothan Utilities.

