NATIONAL CANNABIS CONSULTANT MAXIME KOT WINS WEST VIRGINIA CULTIVATION LICENSE FOR LOCAL GROUP
Maxime Kot, Director of Licensing at The Cannabis Business Advisors, has won multiple medical cannabis licenses across a dozen state markets.CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, and mergers and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, today announced Director of Licensing Maxime Kot secured a West Virginia medical cannabis grower permit for a local group.
Out of over 40 applications, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis awarded ten grower permits with up to two locations per permit.
“It’s extremely rewarding to watch another program get underway and help a deserving team win one of only a handful of cultivation licenses,” stated Kot, who also spearheaded processor and dispensary applications for the group.
West Virginia legalized medical cannabis in April 2017 under Senate Bill 386. Additional amendments were made to the law in 2019 under Senate Bill 1037, including allowing the vertical integration of medical cannabis organizations.
Kot has served as a strategic advisor for the cannabis industry since 2015, building an impressive winning licensing portfolio for multiple stakeholders across 17 competitive state markets. In 2020, she played an integral role in helping to launch The Cannabis Business Advisors. Kot is also an industry spokesperson who has presented at international business conferences including MJBizConINT’L and MJBizCon Las Vegas.
The Cannabis Business Advisors works with privately held and publicly traded entities wishing to acquire licenses, and also those with active licenses in dispensary retail, cultivation, processing, and other segments of the highly regulated industry.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson and Director of Licensing Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
